FCC Examines Wireless Network Upgrades For Emergencies

By Christopher Cole (June 16, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is urging fellow FCC members to overhaul disaster reliability rules for wireless networks. Rosenworcel on Wednesday sent commissioners a draft regulation that aims to reduce wireless phone outages and restore service faster after hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters. "While wireless providers have worked hard to prevent outages and restore service during recent disasters, there were times when communications fell short and recovery took too long — which put lives at risk," she said in a statement. The FCC chief cited wireless outages after last fall's Hurricane Ida that tore through Louisiana and damaged mobile service...

