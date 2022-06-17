Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Can't Delay Trial Due To His Book Tour

By Khorri Atkinson (June 17, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday scheduled a November trial date for former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress criminal case and rejected his defense team's request for a delay until April 2023 to avoid interfering with the promotion of Navarro's forthcoming book.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said Navarro, who appeared in court for arraignment Friday and entered a not guilty plea, will go on trial Nov. 17 because "I just don't think it's in the public interest to wait until April."

"I have to keep the public interest in mind," Judge Mehta added....

