FERC Unveils Plan To Get Clean Energy On The Grid Faster

By Keith Goldberg (June 16, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday proposed an overhaul of its policies governing how new power projects connect to transmission lines in an attempt to unclog a massive logjam of clean-energy projects looking to get on the grid. At FERC's monthly open meeting, all five commissioners approved a draft notice of proposed rulemaking that would revise the agency's standard generator interconnection procedures and agreements — a move intended to counteract the growing interconnection backlogs that are emerging as the U.S. electricity grid increasingly shifts to one powered by clean energy. The proposal headlined a grid-heavy meeting at which FERC also...

