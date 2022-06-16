Sherwin-Williams Denied Do-Over On PPG Can Coating IP Suit

By Matthew Santoni (June 16, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Sherwin-Williams Co. can't get a new trial or a judgment overruling a jury's finding that its patents for an aluminum can coating were invalid because PPG Industries invented it first, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said Sherwin-Williams hadn't shown that the jury lacked evidence for its March 8 conclusion that PPG scientist Leon Perez had created the thin plastic coating free of the ingredient bisphenol A, or BPA, in 1993, and that his patent had "anticipated" many of the details that Sherwin claimed to have invented and had copied by PPG. Even if Perez's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS