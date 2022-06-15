Fla. Medical Device Co. Hits Ch. 11 Amid Ex-CEO Litigation

By Vince Sullivan (June 15, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Stimwave Technologies Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Wednesday in the midst of Chancery Court litigation with its ex-CEO over allegations of financial and operational mismanagement by the former leadership team. In initial court filings, current CEO Aure Bruneau said the company, which makes minimally invasive implantable neurostimulators for chronic pain relief, said Stimwave has been working to fix its internal operational and accounting practices since the November 2019 departure of former CEO Laura Perryman, but the damage caused was too much to stave off bankruptcy. "Unfortunately, the prior mismanagement of the company described above materially hampered Stimwave's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS