UK Man Selling Whiskey Part Of $13M Scam, Feds Say

By Eric Heisig (June 16, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A U.K. man charged in federal court in northern Ohio is accused of participating in a scam where at least 150 investors lost more than $13 million after being told they were putting money toward expensive whiskeys and wines. Casey Alexander, of London, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud following his arrest in Cleveland on Tuesday. The FBI said Alexander and other unidentified people deceived and pushed investors into mailing checks and wiring money to bank accounts for three companies based in the U.K. Salespeople cold-called investors, aggressively making their pitch and lying about the potential for large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS