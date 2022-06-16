Nike, Fitbit, Others Shake Cellspin's Tech Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (June 16, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has handed a win to Nike Inc., Fitbit Inc., Under Armour Inc. and others in patent litigation lodged by Cellspin Soft Inc. over systems that can automatically publish social media content, finding that the allegations lacked substance. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Rogers granted summary judgment to the defendants — which also include Fossil Group Inc., Garmin International Inc. and Nikon Americas Inc. — in an order issued Wednesday. The filing puts an end to Cellspin's six separate suits that claimed the companies infringed its patented methods for the automatic distribution of multimedia content. Judge Rogers determined that...

