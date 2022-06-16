AIG Unit Says No Coverage For Pet Store's BIPA Suit

By Hope Patti (June 16, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit told a Michigan federal court it doesn't owe coverage to a pet supply store for a putative class action accusing the company of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying the claims are not covered under a commercial general liability policy. Western World Insurance Co. said it has no duty to defend or indemnify PSP Stores LLC, doing business as Pet Supplies Plus, over a former employee's allegations that the Illinois-based store where she worked collected, stored and disseminated workers' fingerprint data without their consent, according to a complaint filed Wednesday. The insurer argued it does not owe...

