9th Circ. Judge Open To Reviving UPS Hostile Workplace Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (June 16, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on a three-judge panel appeared open Thursday to reviving an ex-UPS manager's hostile work environment claims against the delivery company, saying UPS is asking the panel to resolve many factual issues to affirm "there's no 'there' there… and that always makes me uncomfortable on summary judgment." U.S. Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan's comments came during a hearing on Holly Perez's appeal of U.S. District Judge William Orrick's August ruling granting United Parcel Service Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit Perez filed in December 2019. Perez claims she was discriminated against for being the only woman manager and fired...

