EU High Court Upholds €116M Disk Drive Cartel Fines

By Bryan Koenig (June 16, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Europe's top court upheld the full €116 million ($123 million) in fines lobbed against the likes of Sony and Quanta on Thursday for conspiring to rig bids for Dell and Hewlett-Packard's business, even as it faulted antitrust enforcers for not giving the electronics companies sufficient notice to defend themselves. In a quartet of decisions, the European Court of Justice rejected most of the grounds of appeal from Sony Corp. and Sony Electronics, Sony Optiarc, Quanta Storage and a joint venture called Toshiba Samsung Storage Technology Corp., who collectively were fined in 2015 for coordinating their bids for optical disk drives sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS