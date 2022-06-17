UK Class Action Regime Breaks Ground With 1st Opt-In Suit

By Richard Crump (June 17, 2022, 5:45 PM BST) -- An antitrust tribunal has given the go-head for a £2 billion ($2.4 billion) claim over a price-fixing cartel, granting the U.K 's first ever opt-in class action. But experts are skeptical the landmark decision will prompt a rush of actions that require claimants to sign up. The competition tribunal said the Road Haulage Association's claim against truck manufacturers was preferable to a rival opt-out action. (Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The Competition Appeal Tribunal said earlier this month that it had reached the "clear view" that the Road Haulage Association's opt-in claim against a group of truck manufacturers was preferable to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS