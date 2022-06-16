Spacey Appears In London Court On Sex Assault Charges

By Ronan Barnard (June 16, 2022, 11:35 AM BST) -- Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey appeared at a London criminal court on Thursday accused of five sexual offenses. Actor Kevin Spacey, who is accused of sexually assaulting three men between March 2005 and August 2008, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Kevin Spacey Fowler, his full legal name, is accused of sexually assaulting three men between March 2005 and August 2008. He was released on unconditional bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 14 for a pre-trial hearing. The two-time Oscar winner appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, wearing a blue suit, dark glasses, a white...

