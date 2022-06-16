Muslim Dating App Loses Bid To Appeal UK Trademark Row

By Joanne Faulkner (June 16, 2022, 4:53 PM BST) -- A London judge declined on Thursday to grant a British dating app for Muslims permission to appeal his ruling that "Muzmatch" had infringed the trademarks of the U.S. company behind Tinder and OkCupid. Nicholas Caddick QC, sitting as a High Court Judge, said he was "not satisfied" that Muzmatch Ltd. stood a real prospect of successfully appealing his April ruling, which found in favor of Match Group, which also owns Hinge and Match.com. The judge said in an oral judgment that the appeal lodged by Muzmatch — now called Muzz — complained about his assessment of the evidence during proceedings and...

