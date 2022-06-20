Greggs Doubles Down In £150M COVID-19 Insurance Suit

By Alex Baldwin (June 20, 2022, 3:41 PM BST) -- High Street bakery chain Greggs has almost doubled the number of events that it says should trigger compensation in its court case against Zurich Insurance Group over losses suffered during COVID-19 lockdowns. Greggs PLC says in an amended filing on Wednesday at the High Court that its insurance policy, which covers impacts to business due to the actions or advice of a government, should have triggered in another 43 occurrences related to coronavirus lockdowns. The High Street chain, which is famous for its sausage rolls, argues that each individual lockdown, government announcement and new infection constituted a separate occurrence that affected...

