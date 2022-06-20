Credit Provider Sues Complaints Co. Over 'Unlawful' Practice

By Joel Poultney (June 20, 2022, 5:20 PM BST) -- A business providing lines of consumer credit has sued a complaints management company over its alleged failure to properly investigate the claims it brought, accusing the defendant of breaching its regulatory obligations and unlawfully bringing charges. SafetyNet Credit says in a June 9 High Court filing recently made public that Impakt Claims' failure to properly investigate the charges it brought against SafetyNet on behalf of consumers saying they weren't suitable for credit cost the company around £440,000 ($540,000) in wrongful payouts, lost business and internal staffing expenses. SafetyNet says that Impakt, a company regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, was looking...

