Cosmetics Giant Revlon Hits Ch. 11 With $575M In Financing

By Vince Sullivan (June 16, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York bankruptcy court listing roughly $3.7 billion in debt and saying it has lined up $575 million in post-petition financing to fund its trip through insolvency court. Cosmetics maker Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York, the company said Thursday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) In a statement Thursday, Revlon said its challenging capital structure loaded with legacy debt obligations has tightened its liquidity in an environment rife with supply chain challenges and other global disruptions. "Consumer demand for our products remains strong — people love our brands, and we...

