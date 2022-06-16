Revlon Sees Creditor Conflicts On The Horizon In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (June 16, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Bankrupt cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. previewed some intercreditor disputes that need to be addressed in the early stages of its Chapter 11 case, saying at an initial court appearance in New York on Thursday these issues could impact its efforts to reorganize its nearly $3.7 billion of debt. Cosmetics maker Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York, the company said Thursday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) During a virtual first-day hearing, debtor attorney Paul Basta of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said Revlon's complex capital structure had led to two critical disputes among creditors that created uncertainty about...

