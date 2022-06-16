Kirkland-Led PE Shop HGGC Closes On $2.5B Fund

By McCord Pagan (June 16, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, middle-market private equity firm HGGC said Thursday its latest and largest fund closed after raising $2.54 billion from investors. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based firm said in a statement that with the oversubscribed HGGC Fund IV it has now raised $6.8 billion in total commitments from investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices across 25 countries, including in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. "We are very proud of this successful fundraise and the results generated by our funds in the context of a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS