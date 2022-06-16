McDonald's Agrees To Pay €1.25B To Avoid French Tax Case

By Matt Thompson (June 16, 2022, 3:57 PM BST) -- Fast-food giant McDonald's has agreed to pay France a fine of €1.25 billion ($1.31 billion) to avoid prosecution for tax evasion in a deal validated Thursday by a Paris court. The French financial prosecutors' office accused McDonald's of artificially lowering its booked profits in France by shifting money to Luxembourg. (Alastair Miller/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The payment of the fine relates to an investigation launched in 2016 by the French financial prosecutors' office, according to a news release from the country's Ministry of Justice. McDonald's was accused of artificially lowering its booked profits in France by shifting money to Luxembourg. McDonald's Paris...

