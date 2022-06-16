SPAC Feutune Light Begins Trading After $85M IPO

By Elaine Briseño (June 16, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Shell company Feutune Light Acquisition, represented by Robinson & Cole LLP, began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol "FLFVU," following an initial public offering that raised $85 million. Feutune Light debuted on the market at $10 a share, and the price dropped to $9.94 by the close of business Thursday. The company has given underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to $1.275 million more in shares at the IPO price to cover overallotments, according to a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is scheduled to close June 21. Feutune Light is...

