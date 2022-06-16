TTAB Slams Attys As 'Equally Guilty' In 'Nature Made' TM Case

By Tiffany Hu (June 16, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has issued a precedential opinion criticizing attorneys from both sides of a case involving the maker of Nature Made supplements' bid to register the name for various foods, stating that they were "equally guilty" of abusing trademark procedural rules. In a 64-page decision Wednesday, the TTAB rejected Pharmavite's trademark application for "Nature Made" cereal bars, dried fruits, energy drinks and more, saying that the application was "highly similar" to Made In Nature LLC's registrations on its name for organic fruits and foods. Pharmavite had argued that Made In Nature's marks were weak and entitled to...

