Cadwalader Litigator Karen Dyer Dies At 58

By Xiumei Dong (June 16, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Karen Dyer, a New York litigation partner at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP died Wednesday evening after a battle with brain cancer. She was 58. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our partner Karen Dyer," Cadwalader's managing partner Patrick Quinn announced in a statement Thursday. "Karen was an exceptional trial lawyer and a true 'partner' to everyone at Cadwalader. We will miss her talents and, in particular, the enthusiasm she brought to her clients and to colleagues every day." Dyer joined Cadwalader's litigation group in December 2020 along with her longtime colleagues Nicholas Gravante, Philip Iovieno and Lawrence Brandman...

