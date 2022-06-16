CFPB Wants Buy-Now, Pay-Later Info In Credit Reports

By Elise Hansen (June 16, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says it wants to see buy-now, pay-later companies provide borrowers' information to consumer credit reporting companies, so that their repayment information is reflected in their credit scores. In a blog post on Wednesday, the agency expressed a desire to better integrate buy-now, pay-later data into consumer credit reporting. Buy-now, pay-later or allows buyers to pay for their purchases in installments using a credit product offered by such firms. The product has grown in popularity in recent years, both in e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail, prompting a CFPB inquiry into the industry's practices. According to the agency, few...

