SEC Climate Plan Debate Rages On As Comment Period Ends

By Al Barbarino (June 17, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- As the deadline for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's increasingly contentious climate risk-related disclosure plan closed Friday, a cast of ex-SEC heavy-hitters, advocacy groups, lawmakers and attorneys cast starkly diverging opinions about the merits of the proposal. The plan, released in March, would require public companies to disclose a range of data related to greenhouse gas emissions, the business risks associated with severe weather events, and those tied to the transition to a smaller carbon footprint. Data on greenhouse gas emissions will need to be disclosed under a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposal unveiled in March. While some say the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS