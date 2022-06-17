McDermott Adds Health Care Senior Counsel In Miami

By Madison Arnold (June 17, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a senior counsel in health care and a former executive within the industry to its Miami shop from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Lester Perling is the latest health care hire in Florida for the firm, McDermott said Thursday. He was added along with a new health care partner, Denise Burke, who is based in Tennessee, and together they have more than 70 years of experience. In their work, the attorneys advise health care companies on compliance with federal and state fraud and abuse laws including Stark Law, False Claims Act, anti-kickback laws...

