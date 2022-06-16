How NYC Prosecutors Are Preparing For A 'Post-Bruen World'

By Marco Poggio (June 16, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- New York City prosecutors are bracing for the possible fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court's imminent decision in a case that could drastically redefine the state's longtime, nearly total ban on concealed carry of firearms. The decision in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, is expected any day. The justices will decide whether the state's regime, which forces people to "show good cause" to obtain a gun permit, violates the Second Amendment. An internal letter, obtained by Law360 Pulse, that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent to his staffers this month shows a flurry of...

