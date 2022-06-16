Ohio Says High Court Limits Don't Apply To ICE Ops Case

By Alyssa Aquino (June 16, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Ohio has rebuked the Biden administration's attempts to use a recent high court ruling to notch a Sixth Circuit victory in litigation challenging its immigration enforcement priorities, saying the justices' new limits on courts' injunctive immigration power warrants, at most, a remand. The U.S. Supreme Court had ruled on Monday that Section 1252(f)(1) of the Immigration and Nationality Act prevents lower courts from "enjoining" certain immigration enforcement operations. The Biden administration quickly brought the ruling to the Sixth Circuit as it attempts to shake off an injunction partly barring immigration officers from adhering to September guidelines instructing them to focus their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS