Omega Settles CalAmp IP Row After Fed. Circ. Axed $4.6M Win

By Jasmin Jackson (June 17, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Omega Patents has reached a deal to resolve its patent infringement case in Florida federal court against CalAmp over vehicle-tracking technology, several months after the Federal Circuit overturned Omega's $4.6 million jury trial win. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron on Thursday agreed to the parties' joint dismissal stipulation and tossed Omega Patents LLC's suit with prejudice, ending Omega's claims that technology developer CalAmp Corp. infringed a group of patents covering vehicle-tracking devices. The order comes one day after the companies asked Judge Byron in a joint filing to close out the suit, notifying him that they had hatched a settlement deal...

