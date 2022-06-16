4th Circ. Denies Eli Lilly's Discovery Bid In Novartis IP Feud

By Jasmin Jackson (June 16, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Virginia district court's decision denying Eli Lilly's discovery bid related to Novartis' European patent suit over Eli Lilly's psoriasis drug Taltz, agreeing that Novartis didn't reside in the district and thus couldn't be forced to hand over evidence for use in foreign proceedings. The three-judge panel's published opinion backs a Virginia federal judge's January order rebuffing Eli Lilly and Co.'s application for discovery, which had sought evidence from rival Novartis Pharma AG to help defend itself in the competitor's overseas infringement litigation. According to the filing, Switzerland-based Novartis was not "found" in the Eastern...

