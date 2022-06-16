'Really Big Fan' Of IBM Sues Over Attempted NFT Takedown

By Tiffany Hu (June 16, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A self-proclaimed "really big fan" of IBM on Thursday accused the software company of trying to interfere with its efforts to sell nonfungible tokens commemorating the IBM PC's 40th anniversary, saying the term is generic and ineligible for trademark protection. In a new lawsuit filed in South Dakota federal court, Webviously Inc., which launched its NFTs in August 2021 after registering the domain name "ibmpc.io," claims IBM lost its rights to the term "IBM PC" decades ago and has no basis to try to take down Webviously's website. Though IBM introduced the first personal computer in 1981, its competitors soon came out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS