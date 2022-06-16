D.C. AG: Housing Authority Ignored Tenants With Disabilities

By Nate Beck (June 16, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia's attorney general says in a news release announcing a lawsuit that the district's housing authority failed to accommodate hundreds of residents with disabilities, alleging that the agency makes tenants wait years for adequate housing. Attorney General Karl A. Racine says the agency placed one unnamed resident in a wheelchair on the fourth floor of a building without elevator access, forcing neighbors to help carry her up and down four flights of stairs. Though the housing authority approved the resident's request for an accessible unit in 2017, she died in 2021, still on the waitlist. Racine claims more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS