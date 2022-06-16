3rd Circ. Chief Judge Says Arguments Will Remain In-Person

By James Boyle (June 16, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The chief judge for the Third Circuit has vowed to continue with live and in-person oral arguments at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia following the long stretch of remote arguments the court held as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking during an American Bar Association panel on appellate practice on Wednesday afternoon, Chief Judge Michael Chagares said that he welcomed the return of live arguments as the norm at the Philadelphia-based court, and added that virtual arguments would be allowed only when deemed truly necessary. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the court allowed for either in-person or virtual...

