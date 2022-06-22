Fed. Circ. AI Inventor Case Offers A Glimpse Into The Future

By Mark Davies (June 22, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is skeptical that an artificial intelligence system can qualify as an "inventor" under the Patent Act. That was the consensus assessment of the recent oral argument in Thaler v. Vidal.[1] Given the ever-increasing importance of artificial intelligence, the questions raised at argument in the Thaler matter are worth special attention.[2] Appreciating the broader context of this appeal can provide strategic guidance for future AI litigation matters. Stephen Thaler is the owner of the Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience, or DABUS, an artificial intelligence system named the Creativity Machine.[3]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS