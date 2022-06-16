Leahy, Tillis Launch Wide-Ranging PTAB Reform Bill

By Dani Kass (June 16, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate's top voices in intellectual property announced a bill on Thursday to reform the Patent Trial and Appeal Board by prohibiting controversial discretionary denials, making "gamesmanship" sanctionable, and paying for small businesses to defend against some patent challenges. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. — respectively the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's IP subcommittee — along with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Reform Act of 2022. The bill appears aimed at balancing Leahy's goal of keeping the PTAB running strong and getting rid of certain discretionary denials,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS