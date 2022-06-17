Ill. Hits Back At Pot Applicant's Bid To Halt Licenses

By Sam Reisman (June 17, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT) -- Illinois cannabis regulators on Thursday pushed back against a cannabis consultant and investor's bid to block the issuance of 185 marijuana business licenses, saying in part that a federal judge could not help plaintiffs pursue their goal of entering a federally illegal business. In a motion filed in opposition to Gareld Eaton and Robert Bruno's bid for an injunction, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation accused the men of having "waited until the last possible moment" to file a complaint challenging a yearslong process of cannabis business licensure. "The Court should refuse to entertain Plaintiffs' claim because it seeks...

