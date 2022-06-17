An Early Step Toward Regulation Of Carbon Offset Market

By Levi McAllister and Pamela Tsang Wu (June 17, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- With the push to transition to a low-carbon economy, carbon offsets have become an option that many have turned to in order to decarbonize and achieve their climate goals. The demand for carbon offsets is quickly increasing, and industry has recognized the need for quality standards applicable to a carbon offset, the ability to monitor, report and verify carbon offsets, and mechanisms that ensure market integrity. Indeed, with the exponential growth of the carbon offset markets and demand for carbon offsets, a primary question among market participants has been: How can we ensure and enhance the credibility and integrity of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS