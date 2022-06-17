NJ Senate Confirms 11 Reappointed And 2 New Judges

By Nick Muscavage (June 17, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate has confirmed a slate of 11 reappointed judges to lifetime terms and two new judges to the Superior Court. The two new judges are Judge William G. Mennen and Judge James D. Fattorini. Judge Mennen will serve in the vicinage for Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren counties, while Judge Fattorini will preside in the Burlington County vicinage. They will both serve seven-year terms before being considered for renomination. They were confirmed to the bench on Thursday by the full Senate, along with 10 renominated Superior Court judges and one renominated tax court judge. Their confirmations came just days...

