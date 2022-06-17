Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Doctor's Sexual Abuse Suits

By Josh Liberatore (June 17, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A medical malpractice insurer doesn't have to cover its doctor policyholder who is accused of sexually abusing child patients, it told a Texas federal court, arguing that those accusations fall outside the scope of covered "professional services" and that the doctor failed to cooperate with requests for information. In a new suit filed Thursday, the Medical Protective Co. said its liability policy with Dr. Matt E. Hipke and his practice, Adolescent Care Team, doesn't cover allegations made in multiple Texas state court suits that the doctor sexually abused several of his patients until 2020, when he was jailed. MedPro's liability policy...

