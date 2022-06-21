How Day-Of-Rest Law Changes May Affect Ill. Employers

By Darren Mungerson (June 21, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Illinois' One Day Rest in Seven Act, or ODRISA, requires that Illinois employers permit a meal period for employees who work seven and a half or more consecutive hours, and also provide a day of rest to employees who are nonexempt under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.[1] Although ODRISA has been on the books in some form for approximately 50 years, there has been relatively little in the way of enforcement proceedings for violations compared to other Illinois employment laws. A primary reason may be that so long as employees still receive pay for the meal periods missed or day...

