8th Circ. Weighs If Red States Can Fight Carbon Cost Metric

By Morgan Conley (June 16, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday probed whether over a dozen red states, led by Missouri, jumped the gun by suing over the Biden administration's method for estimating costs related to greenhouse gas pollution instead of waiting to challenge specific regulations integrating the metric. U.S. Circuit Judge James B. Loken pressed Missouri Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who argued on behalf of Missouri and 12 other Republican-led states, to point to any actual harm the states have suffered due to the interim method for calculating the social costs of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, which was released by a White House-organized interagency working...

