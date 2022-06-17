Texas AG Not Allowed To Join Suit Over Trans Child Care

By Katie Buehler (June 17, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cannot intervene in a dispute between a Dallas doctor and hospital over providing hormone treatment to transgender children diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a state court judge ruled Friday, finding the state and Paxton have no reason to be involved in the private lawsuit. Dallas County Court-at-Law Judge Melissa Bellan rejected the attorney general's argument that the litigation challenged a state law and involved Texas' interest in the uniform application of its child welfare laws. The lawsuit was filed in May by Dr. Ximena Lopez, who sought a court order allowing her to continue to treat transgender...

