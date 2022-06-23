NY Cannabis Regulators Hire First Chief Equity Officer

By Sam Reisman (June 23, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- New York state cannabis regulators on Thursday approved the hiring of a point person to lead the state's efforts on social equity and agreed to open applications for adult-use cannabis processors starting next week. The Cannabis Control Board voted to approve Damian Fargon, a third-generation farmer and agriculture consultant who has advised cannabis operations since 2017, to fill the role of chief equity officer, who will track the implementation of the social equity goals set forth in New York's cannabis legalization law. "My time as a cannabis farmer and small business owner are at the heart of my qualifications for this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS