Senate Confirms Biden's 2 Nominees To Fill Out SEC

By Jon Hill and Al Barbarino (June 16, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Senators on Thursday confirmed in a voice vote President Joe Biden's nominations of Jaime E. Lizárraga and Mark Toshiro Uyeda to serve as the latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission members, bringing the agency's five-member panel to full strength. Lizárraga, a Democrat, and Uyeda, a Republican, were confirmed by the unanimous voice vote of the full U.S. Senate a little over a week after the Senate Banking Committee also unanimously backed their nominations, which the White House announced in April. Democrats, including Chair Gary Gensler, will now have a 3-2 majority, with Commissioner Hester Peirce being the other Republican member. ...

