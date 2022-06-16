FTC Sinks 2nd Hospital Deal In A Week, This Time In Utah

By Dave Simpson (June 16, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Utah health care competitors HCA Healthcare and Steward Health Care System called off their planned merger Thursday, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, marking the second hospital deal in a week to fall through following the announcement of an FTC challenge. Earlier this month, the FTC voted unanimously to file two separate antitrust lawsuits in federal courts seeking to block hospital mergers in Utah and New Jersey, claiming that the deals would drive up health care prices for consumers. On Tuesday, the nonprofit hospital systems in the New Jersey deal, RWJBarnabas Health and Saint Peter's Healthcare System, each issued statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS