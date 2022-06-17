UK Pension Liabilities Worth £330B Insured To Date

By Martin Croucher (June 17, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- British companies have so far offloaded around £330 billion ($404 billion) in pension liabilities to insurers over the past 15 years, a consultancy said Friday, as it estimated that the pace of transactions will increase significantly over the next decade. Hymans Robertson said that over half of that total — £180 billion — has been offloaded over the past four years. The company expects that the total value of pension liabilities passed to insurers will hit £1 trillion by 2031, in deals covering the benefits of five million workers. "The rapid growth in demand for pension schemes to insure their risks,...

