6 Firms Guide UK Biotech Startup's $215M SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (June 17, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- U.K. biotechnology startup Zura Bio Ltd. said Friday it plans to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that could take it public, valued at $215 million and funding treatments for immune disorders, under guidance from six law firms. Altrincham-based Zura Bio expects its merger with JATT Acquisition Corp. to close in the fourth quarter, after which the combined company would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZURA." The deal projects the public company will be valued at $215 million. Zura Bio is represented by McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Jersey-based Ogier, while JATT is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS