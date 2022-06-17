Insurer Says Generator Co.'s Coverage Dispute Is Premature

By Hope Patti (June 17, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Kinsale Insurance Co. asked a California federal court to toss a policyholder's bid for coverage of a claim made over a generator repair failure, saying the mere threat of litigation against it makes the action premature. The insurer argued in a motion to dismiss Thursday that its duty to defend National Mechanical Services Inc. is only triggered when the company becomes legally obligated to pay damages, which is not the case, as there has been no lawsuit filed against NMS by Onward Energy for alleged property damage. "NMS does not and cannot state facts sufficient to constitute a claim for which relief may be granted...

