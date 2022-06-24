Oil Drilling Co. Sued Over $13.9M Restructuring Deal

By Alex Baldwin (June 24, 2022, 2:54 PM BST) -- A creditor has sued Brazilian offshore driller Petroserv Marine Inc. in London for failing to pay back $13.9 million it allegedly owed after closing a deal with Petrobras, just months after the company sought a lifeline from creditors. Labrador Marine Corp. says in a claim filed June 6 and recently made public that Petroserv missed the repayment deadline that kicked in after it had finalized an agreement with Petrobras, the Brazilian state-owned oil company, to charter one of its offshore rigs. The claim says that Labrador lent an undisclosed amount to Petroserv in April 2020 as part of its restructuring process,...

