Thales Mobile Phone Patents Hit With Invalidity Suit

By Alex Baldwin (June 21, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- A U.K. tech company has asked a London court to revoke two standard-essential patents belonging to a subsidiary of electronic giant Thales Group, arguing that they are neither new nor essential to technology used to remotely activate SIM cards in mobile phones. Kigen (UK) Ltd. alleges in a claim submitted to the High Court on May 24 and recently made public that the two patents should be invalidated because the inventions were predated by prior patents and publications. The company sued after it failed to reach a deal on licensing terms with Thales DIS France. Thales sent a letter to Kigen...

