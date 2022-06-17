Coal Co. Faces $1.2M Fine For Not Vacating Mine During Fire

By Morgan Conley (June 17, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Mine Safety and Health Administration announced Friday it is seeking to fine the operator of an Illinois coal mine $1.2 million for not immediately stopping operations and evacuating miners when a fire broke out underground. The U.S. Department of Labor's MSHA said in a statement that M-Class Mining LLC, which operates one of two mines at Foresight Energy's Sugar Camp Energy mining complex in Southern Illinois, tried to conceal an underground fire when it broke out in August. MSHA said it issued more than a dozen citations to M-Class, two of which cited the operator for "flagrant" violations due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS